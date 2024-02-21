Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 20,113 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,339,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,113 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $379,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.10. 1,469,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,625. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.