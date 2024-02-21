Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 47,879 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,879 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $286,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.67. 682,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,913. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 241.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.64 and its 200 day moving average is $141.58. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

