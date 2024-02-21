Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.54% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $366,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $321.51. 547,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,647. The company has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $330.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

