Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Intuit worth $188,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 144.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.63.

Intuit Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $7.64 on Wednesday, reaching $638.27. 1,103,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,764. The company has a market capitalization of $178.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.05 and a 12 month high of $664.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

