Stifel Financial Corp Sells 47,962 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,036,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,962 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $351,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Blue Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 29,427 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,751,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 365,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.26. 10,142,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,255,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

