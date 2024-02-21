StockNews.com Downgrades Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Hold

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

MMSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barrington Research upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.31. 623,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,405. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $85.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 97,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $24,446,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,087,000 after acquiring an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

