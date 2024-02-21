StockNews.com Downgrades Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Hold

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Sohu.com Stock Down 1.3 %

SOHU stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.24. 61,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,795. The stock has a market cap of $311.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.37. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sohu.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sohu.com during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 15,023.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

