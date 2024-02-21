StockNews.com Upgrades Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) to Hold

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AMBC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,752. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $733.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. GTS Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 910.1% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 129,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 117,114 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 42,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

