StockNews.com Upgrades LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Hold

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

LGIH has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $114.57. The stock had a trading volume of 417,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,050. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.96 and its 200 day moving average is $116.38. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth $49,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

