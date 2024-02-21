STP Price Tops $0.0585 on Major Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, STP has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0585 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $113.69 million and $9.65 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00014836 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,895.74 or 0.99788569 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001017 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009184 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00163317 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000055 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.0605291 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $9,767,914.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars.

