Strong Price Tops $4.75 on Major Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $657,244.25 and $41,529.14 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can currently be bought for approximately $4.75 or 0.00009216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.

[Telegram](https://t.me/strongblock%5Fio)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/StrongBlock.io/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdK%5FPT2R-URzv1I20rzPKLQ)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/authwall?trk=gf&trkInfo=AQFXq4j%5F%5FR6zuQAAAX1MGoRQKKwYEFBOpFPJAPRajIup6eMd2HwtITFsTkmpuAcLWLQyppUY6P0Nc9WYzF-1ZUdpFMcf6wx-Qn4eYcotiU6YtaGPp1xIlFJ06qa9JTie27-9%5FcI=&originalReferer=https://strongblock.com/index.html&sessionRedirect=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fstrongblock)”

