STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $219.80

Shares of STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 219.80 ($2.77) and traded as high as GBX 224.20 ($2.82). STS Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 224 ($2.82), with a volume of 65,609 shares.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The company has a market cap of £201.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,594.75 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 219.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 217.52.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.7%. STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s payout ratio is presently -15,000.00%.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

