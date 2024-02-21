Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Superior Group of Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years. Superior Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 4.7 %

SGC stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.16. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $14.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $228.33 million, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Superior Group of Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.