Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.470-13.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6 billion-$6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.6 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.47-13.55 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $581.10.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $543.57. 1,827,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $532.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.64. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $350.58 and a 1 year high of $582.85.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,593,000 after buying an additional 203,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,213,000 after buying an additional 166,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,507,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,556,000 after buying an additional 133,703 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.