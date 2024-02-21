Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.47-13.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.57-6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.09-3.14 EPS.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SNPS traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $543.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,151. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $350.58 and a 1-year high of $582.85. The stock has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.64.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $581.10.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 23.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 17.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

