The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $11.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.5 %

HIG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.92. 1,406,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,797. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $94.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 339,050 shares of company stock valued at $28,069,037. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,739,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,724,094,000 after purchasing an additional 195,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,669,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,618,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

