The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Stock Price Up 0.8%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 365 ($4.60) and last traded at GBX 363 ($4.57). Approximately 41,543 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 26,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.53).

The Property Franchise Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 341.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 317.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,578.26 and a beta of 0.40.

The Property Franchise Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,652.17%.

About The Property Franchise Group

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Property Franchising and Financial Services. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, sales, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

