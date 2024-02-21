Threshold (T) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $283.74 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $283.74 million and approximately $18.13 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00014810 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001364 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,490.15 or 0.99949886 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009145 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00163267 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000058 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007325 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,591,895,882.394596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02922302 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $22,102,821.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

