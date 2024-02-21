Toncoin Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00004088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.18 billion and $42.86 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00014836 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001348 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,321.90 or 0.99813370 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009156 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.00162883 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000055 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007360 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,103,041,003 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,102,993,405.366194 with 3,467,184,383.6673217 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.17744714 USD and is down -5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 202 active market(s) with $45,717,473.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

