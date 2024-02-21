TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.06

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $2.19. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 2,700 shares changing hands.
TOR Minerals International Stock Down 4.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About TOR Minerals International
TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.
