Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE RIG opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 1,293.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Transocean by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,420 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Transocean in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

