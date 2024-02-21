Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) is RGM Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,579 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises approximately 6.9% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. RGM Capital LLC owned about 0.93% of Tyler Technologies worth $151,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $432.71. 238,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,207. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.14. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.06 and a 1-year high of $454.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total value of $2,658,890.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,230. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.29.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

