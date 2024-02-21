Ultra Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $62.00 million and $1.26 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,594.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.20 or 0.00508027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00146559 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00025929 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019004 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001734 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,188,328 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 360,188,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17412426 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,230,600.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars.

