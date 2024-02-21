Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Plans Dividend of GBX 36.47

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 36.47 ($0.46) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Unilever Price Performance

ULVR opened at GBX 4,053 ($51.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,850.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,842.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,917.90. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,680.50 ($46.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,483.25 ($56.45).

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.81) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded Unilever to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($54.14) to GBX 4,600 ($57.92) in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,960 ($62.45) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.