Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.90

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 5546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Unrivaled Brands Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $620.00 million, a PE ratio of 79.52 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.

