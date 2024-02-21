Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of URBN stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,510. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $43.96.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 561.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

