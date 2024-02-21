USDX [Kava] Price Tops $0.90 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $99.97 million and $312,685.12 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,427.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.02 or 0.00507551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00146383 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00026015 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00019064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.88483454 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $301,932.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.