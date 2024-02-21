Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Aufman Associates Inc

Aufman Associates Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 17.1% of Aufman Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,004,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.25. 9,578,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,247,295. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. The company has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.