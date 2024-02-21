Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s Largest Position

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 25.9% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $869,104,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,784 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $456.92. 4,209,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,461,103. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $462.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $443.37 and its 200 day moving average is $418.41. The firm has a market cap of $365.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

