Vista Investment Management Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,483,000 after purchasing an additional 112,474 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,427,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,251,000 after acquiring an additional 188,711 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.9% during the third quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 52.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.83. 4,181,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,690,470. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

