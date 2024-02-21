W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $315,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 240,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,570,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $5.89 on Wednesday, hitting $941.04. 156,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,396. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $871.07 and its 200 day moving average is $781.77. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $625.97 and a 52-week high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,311 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $864.44.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

