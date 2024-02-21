Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FirstService (FSV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) in the last few weeks:

2/7/2024 – FirstService had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $165.00 to $166.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – FirstService had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2024 – FirstService had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $196.00 to $193.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – FirstService was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2024 – FirstService was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

1/26/2024 – FirstService had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – FirstService is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2024 – FirstService is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/7/2024 – FirstService is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/30/2023 – FirstService is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $163.75. 84,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.10 and a beta of 1.00. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $131.75 and a one year high of $171.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.48.

Get FirstService Co alerts:

FirstService Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 40.18%.

Institutional Trading of FirstService

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,433,000 after acquiring an additional 85,703 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,932,000 after buying an additional 61,747 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,381,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,917,000 after buying an additional 16,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,582,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,293,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,599,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.