Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kennametal (KMT)

Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/9/2024 – Kennametal was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/8/2024 – Kennametal had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Kennametal had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Kennametal was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2024 – Kennametal is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.66. 1,448,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,610. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77.

Get Kennametal Inc alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.