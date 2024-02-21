Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
GDO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.59. 72,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,964. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
