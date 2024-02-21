Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

GDO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.59. 72,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,964. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 152,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

