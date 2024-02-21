Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE IGI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,567. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $188,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 27.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

