Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. 7,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,351. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.