Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. 7,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,351. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

