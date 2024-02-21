Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MHF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,379. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $6.76.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

