Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WEA traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,364. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.