Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEA traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,364. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 12.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 238,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 27,124 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 385.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 23,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

