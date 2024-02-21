WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of WHFCL stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,141. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41.

