WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $191.87

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$191.87 and traded as high as C$208.97. WSP Global shares last traded at C$207.95, with a volume of 145,391 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$203.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$217.00 to C$233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$218.73.

WSP Global Stock Performance

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$192.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$189.60. The stock has a market cap of C$25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

