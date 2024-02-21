Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $149.27

Shares of Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 149.27 ($1.88) and traded as low as GBX 109.50 ($1.38). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.38), with a volume of 76,210 shares.

Xaar Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8,230.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 108.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 148.71.

Xaar Company Profile

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

