Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of XRX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.61. 1,135,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,566. Xerox has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,791,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,851 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $17,470,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,378,000 after buying an additional 847,204 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth $14,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

