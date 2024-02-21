Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Yamaha Motor Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

