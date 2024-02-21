Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.43-6.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.411-1.471 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.430-6.770 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZD shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.74. The company had a trading volume of 362,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,544. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.24. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

