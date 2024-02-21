Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.430-6.770 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 362,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,544. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $83.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,693,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,892,000 after purchasing an additional 115,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,496,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,736 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,796,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,451 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

