4,018 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Acquired by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,038. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.91. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $60.10.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

