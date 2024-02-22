42,073 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROBT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

Shares of ROBT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.89. 78,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

