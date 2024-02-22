Aberdeen New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANII – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 666 ($8.39) and last traded at GBX 666 ($8.39). 99,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 75,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 670 ($8.44).

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 660.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 610.36. The company has a market capitalization of £357.18 million, a PE ratio of -1,110.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

