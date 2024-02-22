ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.741-$1.796 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion. ACCO Brands also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.01-0.04 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $6.42. 412,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $8,970,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 916,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,803,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 516.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 842,479 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 531,755 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

