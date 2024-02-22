ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.010-0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $370.4 million-$376.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.5 million. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.070-1.110 EPS.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 413,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,883. The stock has a market cap of $616.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACCO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.